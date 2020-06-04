Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 53,563 Shares of American States Water Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 53,563 Shares of American States Water Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Halliburton Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
Halliburton Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Lcnb Corp Purchases 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Lcnb Corp Purchases 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Todd C. Builione Sells 12,500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp Stock
Todd C. Builione Sells 12,500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report