Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,761 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

