Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

