State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in InVitae were worth $83,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 89.8% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1,364.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $130,350.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,943. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

