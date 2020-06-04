First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

