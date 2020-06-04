Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

