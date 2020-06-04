Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $106,000 in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. First Foundation Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $728,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,658 shares of company stock worth $52,603 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

