Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of LC opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

