Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.85% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $78,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLE opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

