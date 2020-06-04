Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

