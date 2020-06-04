Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

