Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

