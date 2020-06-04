Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Shares of AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

