Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

