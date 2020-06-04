Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 24,576 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 217.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

