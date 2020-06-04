Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

