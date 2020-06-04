JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 192.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

