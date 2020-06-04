GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $249,000 Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,354 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kforce by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kforce by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $658.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

