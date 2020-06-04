GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 467 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $825,831 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

