Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,151,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:BRO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

