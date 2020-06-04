First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,062,000 after buying an additional 691,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 394,486 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

