Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $402,000 Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.23. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.