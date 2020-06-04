JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 79,776 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.10% of Homology Medicines worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.05.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

