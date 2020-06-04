California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 109,912 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

