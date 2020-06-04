California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,967 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

