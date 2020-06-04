BidaskClub Downgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MORF. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MORF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $635.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $135,958.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $855,603 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after buying an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

