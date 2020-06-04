Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

