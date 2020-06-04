Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

