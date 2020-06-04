JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 562,697 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2,966.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.90% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,455,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

XHE stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

