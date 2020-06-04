California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,972 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Pentair worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.