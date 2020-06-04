American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,138 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

