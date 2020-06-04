Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,722,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

