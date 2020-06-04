Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $724,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH opened at $122.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.