Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

