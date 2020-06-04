Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.