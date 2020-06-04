Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

