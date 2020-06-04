Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,650 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

