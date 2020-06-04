Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Myokardia worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.33. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

