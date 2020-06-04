Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.39.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

