Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 81,569 Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 551.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of MTBC worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of MTBC stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MTBC, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.11.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock worth $445,071 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MTBC Company Profile
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
