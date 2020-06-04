Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,961 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $127.51 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

