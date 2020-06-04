WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $821,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

