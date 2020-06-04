Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,535,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $7,695,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $265,660. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

