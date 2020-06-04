Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $605,000 Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,509. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

