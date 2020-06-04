Deutsche Bank Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

