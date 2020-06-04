Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

