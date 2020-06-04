Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,060 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 297,287 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 276,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:GLT opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $715.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

