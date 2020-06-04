AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $82,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NYSE AER opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.