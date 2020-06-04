WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $891,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of OceanFirst Financial worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $16.75 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

