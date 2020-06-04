Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 508,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,689,000.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 3.04.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

